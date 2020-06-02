Delhi Corona App Launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Will Give Information About COVID-19 Hospital Beds, Ventilators For Coronavirus Patients; Here's All About It

Delhi CM Launches New App For COVID-19 Patients (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 2: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference on Tuesday launched a new mobile application 'Delhi Corona App' for the convenience of COVID-19 affected people in his city. He assured people that while the national capital is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, but there is no reason to worry as proper medical care facilities are being available.

Pointing towards the information gap which is leading to more chaos, he said, "There have been instances where people are complaining of a shortage of beds and medical facilities, so clearly there is a gap in information as even today around 4100 beds are still vacant." "To avoid this kind of situation in future, we are launching an app today. It will provide you with information about all the hospitals in Delhi, private as well as govt. It will tell you the number of vacant beds in every hospital, " Delhi CM said. India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 2 Lakh With 8,171 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 5,598.

Delhi Corona App Launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal:

Kejriwal also said that if a hospital refuses to provide bed even when the Delhi Corona app is showing that beds are available in that hospital, then one can call on 1031. Special Secretary will take an action immediately and contact the hospital authorities to provide the patient with the bed on the spot.

How to download Delhi Corona App?

Kejriwal said that a total of 302 ventilators are available in Delhi, of which 210 are vacant. This information is not reaching the people. Hence, the Delhi Corona App will be updated with all this information twice a day, at 10 am and 6 pm daily to give the latest details. The App can be downloaded from play store and those who do not have smartphones, they can also visit the app webpage -- Delhifightcorona.in/beds.