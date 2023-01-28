New Delhi, January 28: Five men have been arrested while a juvenile has been apprehended by Delhi Police's Crime Branch for allegedly robbing a pharmaceutical manager after throwing red chilli powder in his eyes in the national Capital.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep, Arun Kumar alias Arjun, Ajeet Kumar, Kamal alias Deva and Riyaz Ahmed alias Sharukh. According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (crime), a call regarding snatching of bag by using pepper was received on January 23, in South Rohini police station following which a police team was dispatched for the spot. Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit in National Capital, Husband Hangs Self in Sonipat; Probe Launched.

"On reaching the spot, it was found that one Rajbir Pal, who has been working as manager in Tikish, a pharmaceuticals company situated at Suraj Park, Badli in Delhi, for the last about 12 years, was returning from his office on bike, when he was forced to stop by a bike-borne boy near Tula Ram Public School, Mangolpur Kalan at about 9.00 p.m.," said the Special CP.

In between, two more persons came from behind and one of them threw chilli powder in his eyes and both of them robbed his bag containing Rs 60 to 65,000 and some other material, and ran away.

"During investigation of the case, the police team received specific inputs about the criminal involved in the incident. A police team laid a trap in Sultanpuri and nabbed Riyaj Ahmed from there. He was interrogated at length, and at his instance, further raids were conducted in Gandhi Vihar, Wazirabad and Burari, and four more accused --Kamal, Ajit Kumar, Arun Kumar and Sandeep-- and one juvenile were apprehended," said the Special CP. Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death by Two Juveniles in Patel Nagar, Accused Arrested.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Sandeep was an employee with Tikish Pharmaceuticals Ltd and was aware about the timings of the cash movement, so to make easy money, he gave a tip-off to his friend Arjun.

"Arjun roped in other four accused and then they conducted a recce and on January 23, they all (except Sandeep) came on three bikes and intercepted the victim. Sharukh threw red chilli powder in the eyes of the complainant and all of them robbed the complainant's bag," said the official.

