New Delhi, October 29: A 17-year-old teenager was stabbed to death by two juveniles in front of his house in Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The police have identified the victim as Manoj Kumar Negi, while the two accused were apprehended. Delhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death for Resisting Eve-Teasing of His Sister in Patel Nagar, Two Arrested.

Following the incident that took place on Friday night, residents of the area protested on Saturday in front of Patel Nagar police station, demanding strict action against the accused and saying that they will not perform last rites until justice is delivered.

The gruesome episode was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the area. A senior police official said that at 9.22 p.m. on Friday night, information was received at the Patel Nagar police station about a stabbing incident. Manoj was taken to Sardar Patel hospital where he was declared brought dead. Viral Video: Four Men Beat Up Cop In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered.

"On the basis of a statement given by the victim's father, Chandan Singh Negi, a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered," the police official said.

"The accused juveniles have been apprehended and a knife used to commit the crime has also been recovered from their possession." A further probe is on in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2022 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).