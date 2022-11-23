In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a 35-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in her rented room in the national capital. Police officials said that the woman's husband was also later found hanging in Sonipat. "The prime suspect in the case is her husband who was spotted with her in the morning of the same day, probe underway," officials of Delhi Police said. Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death by Two Juveniles in Patel Nagar, Accused Arrested.

Woman With Throat Slit Found in National Capital

