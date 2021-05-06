New Delhi, May 6: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government would not let anyone die of oxygen shortage if the national capital gets 700 MT tonnes of supply daily. Notably, Delhi is witnessing a shortage of oxygen as the second wave of COVID-19 batters the country. Thousands of people lost their lives due to the oxygen crisis in the national capital.

"If we get an adequate supply of oxygen - 700 tonnes - we will be able to set up 9,000-9,500 beds in Delhi. We will be able to create oxygen beds. I assure you that we will not let anyone die to a shortage of oxygen in Delhi," reported the NDTV quoting Kejriwal as saying. Lockdown in Delhi Extended by One Week, Announces CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Centre is facing criticism for not being able to allocate oxygen to the states and union territories properly. Earlier in the day, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order, and instead of 700 MT oxygen, it ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients.

After receiving the supply of 730 MT f oxygen, Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his gratitude. "I express my gratitude on behalf of the people of Delhi for the supply of 730 MT of oxygen yesterday (May 5). I request you to supply the same amount of oxygen daily to Delhi," Kejriwal said in a statement. Oxygen Supply to Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal Speaks to Manohar Lal Khattar Regarding Transportation of Oxygen Trucks, Says 'Haryana CM Assured Full Support'.

In his letter, Kejriwal also urged PM Modi for a daily supply of 700 MT oxygen to the national capital as the demand for oxygen in Delhi has been rising for the last 15 days. The top Court, while staying contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, had sought an answer from the Centre on Thursday morning.

(With inputs from IANS)

