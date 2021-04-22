Oxygen Supply to Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal Speaks to Manohar Lal Khattar Regarding Transportation of Oxygen Trucks, Says 'Haryana CM Assured Full Support'

I spoke to Hon’ble CM of Haryana Sh Manohar Lal Khattar ji. Sought his support in facilitating transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi. He has assured full support. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 22, 2021

