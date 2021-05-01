New Delhi, May 1: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week.

"Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week," Kejriwal said in a tweet. Lockdown in Delhi Extended by One More Week Till May 10, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2021

The ongoing lockdown that was scheduled to conclude at 5 am on May 3, now stands extended for another week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)