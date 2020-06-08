Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Blames Centre For Rising COVID-19 Numbers, Says 'International Flights Should've Been Stopped on Time'

Satyendar Jain (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 8: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the government and private hospitals in the national capital will only treat patients of Delhi and will not be available for all. Addressing to criticism regarding this decision, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "If centre would have stopped international flights in time, the situations could have been better. Given the cases, hospitals are needed for Delhites. Neighbouring states say they have fewer cases so it shouldn't be an issue." Delhi Govt and Private Hospitals Will Only Treat Patients of National Capital, Central Govt Hospitals Will Remain Open for All, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

Jain further said that currently there are 8,500-900 beds and in the next 15 days, the attempt would be to take it to 15,000-17,000. "Since the doubling rate of cases is 14-15 days, we think cases will reach 56,000 in the next two weeks," said Jain.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Blames Centre For Rising COVID-19 Numbers, Watch Video:

While addressing the media on Sunday, Kejriwal informed that Delhi hospitals will be available for people of Delhi only while Centre-run hospitals will be open to patients from outside Delhi. During his address, the CM further said that if people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be treated at private hospitals.