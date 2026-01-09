Mumbai, January 9: Gold prices in India witnessed a marginal decline on Friday, January 9, 2026, reflecting a cooling trend in global bullion markets. After weeks of volatility driven by international geopolitical concerns, domestic gold rates showed signs of consolidation, offering some relief to buyers and investors. Check the gold rates today in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

As per the latest market data, 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) is trading largely in the range of INR 1,37,990 to INR 1,39,090 per 10 grams in major cities, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, is priced between INR 1,26,490 and INR 1,27,500 per 10 grams. The day-on-day dip is estimated at INR 10–50 per 10 grams in most markets. Gold Rate Today, January 8, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Gold Rates in India: January 9, 2026

(All prices in INR per 10 grams; GST, TCS & making charges not included)

City 22-Carat Gold (10g) 24-Carat Gold (10g) Delhi INR 1,26,640 INR 1,38,140 Mumbai INR 1,26,490 INR 1,37,990 Chennai INR 1,27,500 INR 1,39,090 Hyderabad INR 1,26,490 INR 1,37,990 Bengaluru INR 1,26,490 INR 1,37,990 Ahmedabad INR 1,26,540 INR 1,38,040 Kolkata INR 1,26,490 INR 1,37,990 Srinagar INR 1,26,640 INR 1,38,140 Jodhpur INR 1,26,640 INR 1,38,140 Jaipur INR 1,26,640 INR 1,38,140 Bhopal INR 1,27,000 INR 1,33,350 Lucknow INR 1,26,640 INR 1,38,140 Noida INR 1,26,640 INR 1,38,140 Ghaziabad INR 1,26,640 INR 1,38,140 Gurugram INR 1,26,640 INR 1,38,140

Why Gold Prices Fell Slightly Today

Market participants attribute the mild correction in gold prices to a combination of global and domestic factors:

Cooling Global Sentiment: Recent geopolitical tensions that had pushed gold to record highs have eased, prompting mild profit-booking.

Stronger US Dollar: The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains firm, reducing overseas demand for gold and putting pressure on international prices.

Consolidation Phase: After a sharp rally earlier this month, gold appears to be entering a short-term consolidation zone. Silver Rate Today, January 8, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

City-Wise Trends and Demand

Chennai continues to be the most expensive market due to strong physical demand and local levies.

Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata remain among the most competitively priced cities for both 22K and 24K gold.

North Indian cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, and Gurugram are trading at similar levels, indicating uniform demand patterns.

Outlook for Gold Prices in 2026

Despite today’s marginal dip, long-term sentiment for gold remains positive. Analysts believe sustained central bank buying, inflation concerns, and safe-haven demand could continue to support prices in the coming months. As long as gold holds above key support levels on domestic exchanges, the broader bullish trend is expected to remain intact.

