New Delhi, Dec 30: The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old Noida resident on charges of blackmailing and extorting money from over 100 women by morphing their pictures and threatening to post the same on social media, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Sumit Jha used to download and morph the profile pictures of women from their social media accounts, create fake profiles on the same platform, and send threatening messages to the women that their nude pictures would be posted online in case they did not pay money. Bengaluru: 2 Dead, 60 Cops Injured as Violence Breaks Out Over Inciting Social Media Post, Accused Naveen Arrested For Sharing Derogatory Facebook Post.

According to police, the matter came to light when a woman bank Manager complained about online harassment and extortion threats to upload her nude picture on her Instagram account.

The accused also demanded money from the complainant as well as her contact persons on the social media.

"The accused was using VOIP calls through WhatsApp and other apps to avoid detection. However, on the basis of service provider's report and secret information, we arrested the accused on Tuesday," Atul Thakur, DCP, South Delhi, said.

The accused was previously also arrested by Chhattisgarh and Noida police in 2018.

