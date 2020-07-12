New Delhi, July 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the national capital has been able to minimise deaths of Corona patients in home isolation. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kejriwal said low fatalities were reported as many patients were in home isolation and were given a 'Suraksha Kavach' (safety shield) called pulse oximeter. The Delhi Chief Minister also assured that if the coronavirus patients detect that their oxygen is going down, they reach out to the Delhi government for help.

"Delhi has been able to minimise deaths of Corona patients in home isolation thru this suraksha kavach called pulse oximeter If patients detect their oxygen is falling they reach out to us for help. We immediately send oxygen concentrators to their home or take them to a hospital", Kejriwal tweeted. India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 8.50 Lakh-Mark With 28,637 New Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Here's the tweet by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal:

In June, the Kejriwal had claimed his government has 5 tools to win the Covid battle in Delhi - beds, testing, oximeter, plasma therapy and survey. He had said that Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds were being ramped up in Delhi for serious patients, while those in the home isolation have been sent pulse oximeters to measure their oxygen levels. "It will act as 'Suraksha Kawach'. Check your oxygen levels every 1-2 hours. If it drops below 94, call us and we will send the oxygen cylinder to your house. If required, you will be sent to the hospital," Kejriwal had said.

