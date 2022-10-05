New Delhi, October 5: As the fresh Covid-19 infection continues to fall in the capital city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided to end levying Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask at public places in a meeting held on Wednesday.

"Though wearing of masks was useful in maintaining Covid Appropriate Behaviour, yet it was agreed that the order of compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond 30.09.2022. Hence a Fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of masks in public places would also stand withdrawn after 30.09.2022," said the DDMA order. Delhi Govt Makes Wearing of Face Mask Mandatory in Public Places Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases.

In another significant decision, the DDMA has also decided to hand over the land on which the three Covid Care Centres (CCC) were constructed back to the concerned organization. Along with, the medical equipments of these Covid Care Centres would be given back to the hospitals where it was required. Face Mask Mandatory in Delhi: As COVID-19 Cases Surge, DDMA Makes Masks Compulsory, Rs 500 Penalty for Violation.

"It was agreed that the Land on which the 03 Covid Care Centres (CCC) have come up, i.e.Radha Saomi Satsang, Chattarpur; Sawan Kirpal, Burari; Sant Nirankari, Burari, may be handed back to the concerned organizations. It was also decided that the medical equipment and medical stores in these Covid Care Centres would be transferred to the hospitals where it was required. Proper inventory of such equipments and stores would be prepared," the order stated.

However, the services of health care workers hired on contract in Covid hospitals has been extended till the end of the year. The DDMA has also directed to operate 12 oxygen tankers by DTC on outsourcing basis

"Engagement of contractual/outsourced manpower against sanctioned vacant posts in COVID hospitals is permitted up to 31st December, 2022 only in Covid Hospitals," the DDMA order said. The DDMA said, "12 oxygen tankers may be operated by DTC on outsourcing basis. The 6,000 oxygen cylinders should also be utilized on outsourcing basis."

