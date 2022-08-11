Government of Delhi has made wearing face mask mandatory in public places. This decision comes after COVID-19 cases are rising in national capital. Fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators. This rule is not applicable for persons travelling in a private four wheeler vehicles

Check Tweet:

