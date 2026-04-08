New Delhi, April 8: A 25-year-old vegetable seller from Bihar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in the Nihal Vihar area. According to police, the incident occurred on April 3, 2026, in front of the victim's residence. The girl's uncle contacted the police station the following day and informed them that an unknown man had molested his niece before fleeing from the spot.

Acting swiftly, officers at PS Nihal Vihar recorded the statement of the minor victim in the presence of her parents. Based on her account, a case was registered under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging the modesty of a woman and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Delhi: ASI Virendar Kumar Accused of Molesting Northeast Girl During Liquor Raid; Police Call Complaint Pressure Tactic, Transfer Officer.

A dedicated investigation team was immediately formed, comprising Head Constables Devender, Dharmpal, Vikrant, and Constable Vipin, led by Inspector Shispal, SHO Nihal Vihar. The probe was supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajbir Lamba, Paschim Vihar.

The team worked round the clock and carefully examined footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas. During this process, they spotted the suspect near Laxmi Park. Following this crucial lead, police conducted a raid at the location and successfully apprehended the accused, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar. ‘Sit Quietly or I Will Kill You’: Bike Taxi Driver Arrested for Molesting Woman Passenger During Ride in Delhi’s Rohini.

During interrogation, the alleged accused reportedly confessed to committing the offence. Further inquiry revealed that he operates as a vegetable vendor in the nearby locality. The accused has been arrested and remains in police custody. Further investigation into the case is still underway.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.