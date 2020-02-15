Delhi Police Arrest Man Who Flashed His Penis at Woman Inside Metro at Sultanpur

Man who flashed at woman inside delhi police arrested (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 15: Days after a man allegedly flashed his penis at a woman inside a Metro at Sultanpur, Delhi police arrested him on Saturday. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) security cell worked in coordination with the Metro unit of the Delhi police to nab the accused. He was tracked as he used his phone number for online payment for his card. Delhi Metro Commuter Accuses Man of Flashing Penis at Her Inside Train, Alleges Molestation in Post on Twitter.

“The suspect had recharged his travel smart card online and the cell number was tracked and hence he was identified,” reported The Times of India quoting Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communication), DMRC. The DMRC tweeted, “Suspect in the Sultanpur case has been traced by the DMRC Security cell & AFC. He was tracked using the phone number used for online payment for his card. DMRP has taken him into custody. The case could be solved because of the prompt assistance & action by the Police.” Mumbai: Man Flashes Private Parts to a Girl at ATM, Arrested With The Help of Her Video.

DMRC's Tweet:

Update: Suspect in the Sultanpur case has been traced by the DMRC Security cell & AFC. He was tracked using the phone number used for an online payment for his card. DMRP has taken him into custody. The case could be solved because of the prompt assistance & action by the Police — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 15, 2020

In another tweet, the DMRC also asked the commuters to use the emergency alarm button if they notice any suspicious behaviour and inform the train operator. The victim, on February 12, tweeted about the incident, which took place in the Yellow line. First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) he Ghitorni Police station.

DMRC's Tweet:

We request the public to use the passenger emergency alarm button if they notice any suspicious behavior and inform the train operator immediately. Please also give the coach number that you are travelling in so that the person can be apprehended at the earliest. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 15, 2020

Narrating her ordeal, the woman in a series of tweets said, "I was sitting on the 2-seater at the end of 7th coach returning to Gurgaon on the yellow line, and this man was standing facing me for quite some time. I don't know when he turned to bring his right profile to face me. I just saw his penis outside of his pant directed at me." The victim had earlier also alleged inaction by the cops when she approached Ghitorni Metro police station.