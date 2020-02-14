Delhi: FIR Registered After Woman Metro Commuter Accuses Man of Flashing Penis at Her Inside Train

Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment Inside Metro (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Delhi, February 14: A female commuter on-board a metro train in Delhi found her in uncomfortable situation after a man allegedly flashed his penis to her. The incident took place in the Yellow line on Wednesday. First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are being made to identify the accused. Delhi Metro Commuter Accuses Man of Flashing Penis at Her Inside Train, Alleges Molestation in Post on Twitter.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman in a series of tweets said, "I was sitting on the 2-seater at the end of 7th coach returning to Gurgaon on yellow line, and this man was standing facing me for quite some time. I don't know when he turned to bring his right profile to face me. I just saw his penis outside of his pant directed at me."

She also alleged that the accused was carrying bag in front of him to hide his private parts. "I can recall the numbness and dread I felt all over my body when I saw it and looked away. He was carrying that bag in front of his penis to hide it from the front. He stayed at that position for maybe a minute while my eyes were glued to the floor," she said.

She said that the episode took place near Ghirtoni metro station. The survivor also clicked a picture of accused near the Sultanpur water treatment plant and posted it on Twitter. "But I don't know at which station this man got off," she added.