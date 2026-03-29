New Delhi, March 29: In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) of Delhi Police has apprehended a key supplier allegedly involved in the illegal distribution of ganja across the National Capital Region (NCR), officials said on Sunday. The arrest follows sustained surveillance, technical analysis, and persistent follow-up on leads that emerged during the investigation of an earlier case under the NDPS Act.

In that case, police had recovered a commercial quantity of contraband, including 21 kg and 730 grams of ganja or marijuana, along with 46 grams of smack, collectively valued at around Rs 12 lakh in the illicit market. Officials said that with the arrest of the primary source, the East District Police have dealt a major blow to an interstate narcotics network operating across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. ‘Zombie Drug’ Panic After Blinkit Delivery Agent Seen Standing Motionless for 2 Hours in Chandigarh (Watch Video).

According to police, on the intervening night of March 11 and 12, acting on a specific tip-off, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Squad apprehended two individuals identified as Akbar, aged 36, and Firoj Khan, aged 41, both residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The duo was intercepted while sitting on a scooty carrying two white bags. After completing due legal formalities, the police searched the bags and recovered a total of 21 kg and 730 grams of ganja, categorised as a commercial quantity under the law. Additionally, around 46 grams of smack were recovered from the possession of Firoj Khan.

Following the recovery, a case was registered at Kalyanpuri Police Station in Delhi under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and an investigation was initiated. During questioning, Firoj Khan, a resident of Kela Bhatta near PAC Chowk in Ghaziabad, disclosed that he procured ganja from a supplier identified as Aakash Kumar Digal, a resident of Kandhamal district in Odisha, and further distributed it in small quantities across Delhi-NCR.

"It was clear that until the source is arrested, the influx of psychotropic substances will not be stopped," a police official said. Acting on this, a dedicated team of the Anti Narcotics Squad, East District, was formed under the leadership of Inspector Arun Kumar, Incharge of ANS, and under the close supervision of ACP Operations Pawan Kumar. Investigators found that after the arrest of the two accused, the suspected source had switched off all his contact numbers. His address was traced to a remote forested area in the Kandhamal district, making the operation more challenging.

The ANS team carried out extensive technical analysis and conducted multiple raids across different districts in Odisha while maintaining constant surveillance on the suspect's movements. On March 26, acting on fresh intelligence inputs, the team successfully tracked and apprehended Aakash Kumar Digal after a brief chase from Kandhamal district to Bhubaneswar. After completing legal procedures, the accused was brought to Delhi on March 28. Police said he has been formally arrested in the case and is currently being interrogated to uncover forward linkages in the narcotics supply chain.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that his village is located in a forested region where ganja grows naturally on hilly terrain. He observed that due to the difficult terrain and dense forest cover, law enforcement agencies were unable to conduct regular checks in those areas. He further admitted that he recognised the high demand for ganja in the illegal market and began supplying it to Delhi-NCR. About two to three years ago, he came into contact with Firoj Khan and started supplying ganja in bulk quantities. Delhi Cyber Police Bust INR 21.46 Lakh Online Investment Fraud, 2 Arrested in Rajasthan’s Sikar for Cheating Victim via Prepaid Task Scam

Police stated his primary motive was financial gain, as he viewed the illegal trade in ganja as a quick way to earn money. He is believed to be part of an organised interstate drug syndicate engaged in the illegal narcotics trade for monetary profit. Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network.

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