Delhi: Pro-CAA Group Chanting 'Goli Maaro...' Marches Towards Jamia Millia Islamia, Detained by Police

New Delhi, February 4: A group of pro-CAA demonstrators, raising slogans against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, marched towards the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital. They were reportedly raising the controversial slogan of "desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro **** ko (traitors of this nation must be shot dead)". As they were nearing gate number 5 of the varsity, the Delhi Police detained them.

The demonstrators were taken inside a bus by the police personnel posted near the Jamia. The detainees were sent to another location, and are expected to be released by the police after interrogation. Jamia, which has emerged as one of the bastions of the anti-CAA protests, witnessed shooting outside its campus last week. A minor had open-fired at the varsity students on January 30. Shaheen Bagh Shooting: Man Identified as Kapil Gujjar Opens Fire at Anti-CAA Protesters, No Injuries Reported.

#BREAKING | Pro-CAA group chant ‘gooli maaro’ slogans near Jamia. Pro-CAA protesters stopped outside Jamia and those chanting the slogan have been detained.@saahilmenghani with details | #CitizenshipShowdown pic.twitter.com/LgNIFoB0Wa — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 4, 2020

The have been detained by the police and are now being taken away. #Jamia pic.twitter.com/a3sWOuo1v2 — Tabish Qamar (@Tabishqmr) February 4, 2020

JAMIA HIGH ALERT : A group of right wing goons are marching towards Jamia Millia Islamia chanting 'Goli Maaro Saloon Ko ' and Jai Sriram .#Jamia ~video by Shaheen Abdulla@MirchiSayema @ReallySwara @anuragkashyap72 pic.twitter.com/FiXpxPzj3v — Shaheen Bagh Official (@ShaheenBagh_) February 4, 2020

#SOS Jamia right now. Hindutva goons/CAA supporters gathered around Jamia, chanting their usual hateful slogans like "goli maron salon ko." Reach Jamia whoever can. pic.twitter.com/mKGTSBrpd1 — Nabiya Khan | نبیہ خان (@NabiyaKhan11) February 4, 2020

The "goli maaro" slogan was raised last week at a rally addressed by BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. While campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections. Thakur was seen repeatedly shouting "desh ke in gaddaro ko", with the crowd responding, "goi maaro saalo ko". The statements had drawn the Election Commission's wrath, with the polling body barring Thakur from campaigning for the next 72 hours.