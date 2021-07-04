New Delhi, Jul 4: Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Sunday while the positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The national capital has recorded 14,34,554 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered. Delhi Unlock Update: Govt Permits Reopening Stadiums, Sports Complexes Without Spectators.

The death toll stands at 24,995.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 86 cases and five deaths with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent, according to official data.