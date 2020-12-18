New Delhi, December 18: The supply of water in some south and east Delhi areas will be affected this evening and tomorrow i.e. December 19 morning due to the maintenance and supply line connection work. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has issued an advisory informed residents of the south and east Delhi about the expected temporary cut in water supply this evening and tomorrow. Farmers Protest: Delhi Govt to Provide Essential Amenities to Farmers at Nirankari Maidan.

According to the advisory issued by the Delhi Jal Board, the scheduled maintenance work is related to an annual programme for flushing of the underground reservoir and booster pumping station. "Due to interconnection work of 1000 mm dia Palam main at Krishna Park, Keshopur STP, the water supply will not be available or available at low pressure in the evening of December 18 and morning of December 19," it said. Delhi Govt to Set Up a High-Tech Business Park at Rani Khera in 150-Acres Land.

Delhi Residents to Face Disruption in Water Supply Tomorrow:

🚰🚫 Press Note !! pic.twitter.com/9EJXlKCDna — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) December 17, 2020

Asserting that the water supply will be affected, the Jal Board said: "Water tankers can be provided on request on emergency helpline numbers like 1916." The areas affected are Delhi Cantt (mES), NDMC areas, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, Nanak Pura, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Enclave, Shani Niketan, Westen Colony, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and adjoining areas at the command of Palam reserviour.

Also included Budela, D-Block Janakpuri, Sagarpur and their adjoining area, Katwaria Sarai, Ber Sarai, Green Part, Safdarjung Enclave, SDA, Hauz Khas, Munrika Village and DDA Flate, Krishna Garh, Masjidmoth Village, Part of Maharauli, IIT, JNU at the command of Deer Park reservoir.

