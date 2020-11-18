New Delhi, November 18: Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government will set up a high-tech business park at Rani Khera in 150-acre land, which will be just 15 minutes away from the IGI airport. Chairing a meeting of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC), Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal directed that the first phase of this work within the stipulated timeline.

This first-of-its-kind business park will have various IT services and high-tech industry services among others. The Delhi government is also working to install modern technology to treat the industrial waste coming out from the treatment plants. CM Kejriwal has directed the officials to conclude all the works in a time-bound manner.

The Delhi government will set up a high-tech business park at Rani Khera in 150-acre land, which will be just 15 minutes away from the airport. In a meeting chaired by CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the officials of the DSIIDC presented the detailed plan for the construction of the business park. Cabinet Minister of Industries Shri Satyendar Jain and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

CM Shri Kejriwal said, "The first phase of the construction should be completed within the stipulated timeline. Every project should be done in a time-bound manner."

This first of its kind business park will be well-connected by the road and the highway. This area is just 15 minutes away from the Delhi international airport. This business park will have large size workspaces on every floor and multipurpose business facilities will be available. This business park will have a very generous landscape and also pedestrian plazas. It will have retail and F&B amenities of all kinds. The Delhi government will also set up an adequate parking facility in the area.

The Delhi government will develop this first-of-its-kind business park in seven different phases. The first phase of the work will be completed by 31 August 2022. In the first phase, a multistoried building of 15 lakh square feet would be built.

In the meeting, DSIIDC also presented a detailed report on the various ongoing development projects. In this meeting, the CM directed the officials to ensure that industrial waste coming out from the common effluent treatment plants should be treated with modern technology.

Key Features

WELL CONNECTED BY ROAD AND HIGHWAY

LARGE SIZE WORKSPACES ON EVERY FLOOR

MULTIPURPOSE BUSINESS FACILITIES

GENEROUS LANDSCAPE & PEDESTRIAN PLAZAS

RETAIL AND F&B AMENITIES

ADEQUATE PARKING

MODERN GREEN BUILDINGS