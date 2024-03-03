New Delhi, March 3: Three men were killed while four others suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a moving truck on the Badarpur flyover in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. The accident took place Saturday late night when the group of seven persons, all residents of Sanjay Colony in Okhla, was returning from a wedding function in Haryana's Faridabad, they added.

"A PCR call was received at 12.48 am at Badarpur police station wherein the caller informed that an accident took place between a car and a truck on the Badarpur flyover near Honda Showroom," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to AIIMS trauma centre, Deo said. Investigation revealed that while on the flyover, the car driver lost control of the vehicle which hit a divider first. Due to the impact of the collision, the car landed on the opposite carriageway where it collided with the moving truck, the DCP said.

The deceased were identified as Raj (21), Sanju (38), and Dinesh (22), the police said. Of those hospitalised, Ansul (18) is said to be in critical condition, while Neeraj (18), Ajit (28) and Vishal (28) are stable and undergoing treatment, they said.