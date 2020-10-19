UP, October 19: As per the guidelines issued by the Centre for Unlock 5.0, states/UT governments have been given permission to open schools after October 15, 2020, in a graded manner. The three states where schools are reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic are- Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The institutes would operate again in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The respective state governments have also imposed regulations, which include shifts, alternative day classes and no mandatory attendance, among others. India Reports 55,722 Coronavirus Cases, Over 65,000 Recoveries in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Goes Past 75 Lakh.

Schools Across UP re-open today amid coronavirus pandemic:

Gorakhpur: Schools across the state re-open after 7 months, following strict #COVID19 guidelines. Visuals from Little Flower School students attending classes while maintaining social distancing #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/2epJ7GBgtF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2020

Punjab:

Schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 reopen in the areas outside containment zones in the state from October 19. Schools will open for three hours a day.

The online learning classes will continue and will be the preferred mode of teaching. Students will be able to attend the physical classes only with the written consent of parents.

Sikkim:

The winter holidays will be scrapped completely this year, and classes will be held six days a week, with Saturday being a half day. All notified government holidays, however, will be in place. The current academic session will conclude by February 13, 2021, and the next will commence two days after, on February 15.

According to reports, classes 6-8 will resume from November 2, and classes 3, 4, and 5 on November 23, on a voluntary basis. All the students need to take written permission from their parents or guardian.

Schools reopen in Moradabad:

Moradabad: Schools partially re-open for Class 9th-12th students under strict #COVID19 guidelines. Visuals from Gandhi Nagar Public School of teachers conducting physical classes for students present in the school & online classes for those who are not attending the school pic.twitter.com/7gkkbCY0Pj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2020

Uttar Pradesh:

Senior students of class 9 to 12 will be allowed to come to the schools after taking permission from their parents. 50 percent of the students should be called in every class on one day and the remaining 50 percent the next day. No student should be forced to attend classes in school.

"We're are happy to have them back. Without students, the school was just reduced to 4 walls. We are following all COVID-19 protocols," says Veera Hajela, Principal, City Montessori School.

Schools in Lucknow reopen for students of class 9 to 12

Lucknow: Schools re-open for students of Class 9th-12th after 7 months amid #COVID19 pandemic. "We're are happy to have them back. Without students, school was just reduced to 4 walls. We are following all #COVID19 protocols," says Veera Hajela, Principal, City Montessori School pic.twitter.com/1AfxT3A7jr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2020

India's coronavirus tally went past 75 lakh on Monday with 55,722 new cases and over 65,000 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

