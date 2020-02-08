Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped on Grounds of US Embassy, Police Nabs 25-Year-Old Accused

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 8: A 25-year-old man, son of a housekeeper at the US embassy at Delhi, was booked by the police for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl on the grounds of US embassy. The rape took place on Saturday, said reports. The accused arrested in the case is the son of a housekeeper who works at the embassy, informed police.

The incident took place when the girl's parents were away on Saturday evening. The incident has shaken all as it took place in the US embassy in Delhi, which is one of the largest US embassies anywhere in the world and is one of the highly fortified areas in Delhi and the neighborhood.

The police nabbed the accused and booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) after the girl's parents complained to the police on Sunday. The changes in the law dealing with rape cases of minors also permit death penalty to the accused.

The United States Embassy said in a statement: “We were deeply disturbed by the alleged misconduct. We promptly took action when we were informed of the allegation, and brought this matter to the attention of the police. Of course, we are cooperating fully with them.”