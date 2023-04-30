New Delhi, April 30: A 22-year-old youth was stabbed by two persons after he denied them cigarettes in North East Delhi's Nand Nagri area. The police said the incident took place on April 28, at around 11:15 p.m. near E-3 Block Nand Nagri Park.

"Victim Fahim was roaming in the park when two persons approached him. They asked Fahim to give them a cigarette to smoke. When Fahim denied, they stabbed him," the police said. Delhi Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Stabbed to Death by Two Passengers in Dwarka Area, Investigation Underway.

The police said that a case of attempt to murder was lodged and investigation was taken up. Later, following a tip off the police apprehended the two accused, who have been identified as Ravinder and Chetan alias Lucky. Mumbai Shocker: Mentally Disturbed Man on Stabbing Spree Kills Two Neighbours, Injures Three in Grant Road; Case Registered (Disturbing Video).

"Both groups had fought with each other over a petty issue about five months ago," the police said. Further investigation in the matter is on.

