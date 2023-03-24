Mumbai, March 24: Two persons were killed and three injured when a 54-year-old man went on a stabbing spree at a residential building in south Mumbai on Friday, police said. The incident took place around 3.30 pm at Parvati Mansion on Grant Road, an official said, adding that the accused has been arrested. Delhi: Six Arrested After Students Sustain Stab Injuries in Clash Between Two School Groups in Sadatpur Karwal Nagar.

The man's family members had left him, and he suspected that his neighbours had instigated them, the official said. He had been mentally disturbed ever since, and on Friday, upon spotting his neighbours, he went to his house, picked up a knife and allegedly attacked five persons from neighbouring families. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death, Two Others Injured After Fight Over Sharing Cigarette in Upparpete.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Girgaum where a couple, Jayendra and Neela Mistry, died during treatment, the official said. An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at D B Marg police station and probe is underway, the official added.

