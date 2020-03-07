Delhi Violence: Ban on Two Malayalam News Channels Asianet and MediaOne, Imposed by I&B Ministry for 48 Hours, Lifted

Delhi Police (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 7: The ban on two Malayalam News Channels- Asianet and MediaOne, which was imposed for 48 hours by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, has been lifted on Saturday. The two channels were banned on Friday for allegedly communally insensitive coverage of Delhi violence, are now back on air. The decision of the Centre to impose a ban on the channels invited sharp criticism from political parties in Kerala.

After Centre on Friday suspended the broadcast of two Kerala-based news channels for 48 hours for their reporting of Delhi violence, several political leaders including Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, CPM leader and Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja took to social media to condemn the move.

Tharoor took to Twitter demanded lifting of the ban. "How on earth can Malayalam channels inflame communal passions in Delhi? Whereas the truly vicious propaganda channels continue their brazen distortions w/impunity. Asianet News and MediaOne are fine independent media. #LiftTheBan now", he tweeted.

Ban Order of the I&B Ministry:

The I&B Ministry had suspended broadcast of the two Kerala-based news channels, for 48 hours for their coverage of Delhi violence. "While reporting such a critical incident, the channels should have taken utmost care and should have reported it in a balanced way. Such reporting could enhance the communal disharmony across the country when the situation is highly volatile," an order by the I&B Ministry said.

"The Ministry has come to the conclusion that the channels had violated Rule 6 (1) (c)& (e) of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the rules framed thereunder by selecting said news regarding the North East Delhi violence, " the order observed.

"The central government in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) & (3) of Section 20 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and under paras 8.1 & 8.2 of the guidelines for linking from India, orders to prohibit the transmission or re-transmission of Asianet News TV and Media One channels for 48 hours on any platform throughout India with effect from 7.30 pm on March 6 to 7.30 pm on March 8," the separate orders issued to the two news channels

Political Leaders Condemn the Ban

Congress, CPI(M), CPI and IUML in separate statements condemned the decision of the centre to enforce telecast ban on Asianet News and MediaOne terming it as 'brazen attempt to gag free press' and 'unconstitutional' move against media

Oommen Chandy, former Kerala CM and senior Congress leader in a Facebook post, said that the fourth estate is the pillar of democracy and attempts to suppress the media by the government is extremely worrying. I join all democratic-minded citizens in strongly condemning such attempts to muzzle the media by the government.

While imposing the ban, the I&B ministry had stated that channel's reporting on Delhi violence seems to be biased as it is deliberately focusing on the vandalism of CAA supporters. Adding further, it said that Delhi violence was shown in a manner which highlighted the attack on places of worship and sided towards a particular community.