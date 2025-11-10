The grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 happened on Sunday (November 10) with a surprising twist, leaving everyone thrilled. Host Mohanlal announced TV actress Anumol as the winner of the popular reality show. Known for her authentic personality and wit, Anumol defeated tough competition to claim the winner’s trophy, which came with a hefty cash prize. Aneesh emerged as the first runner-up. ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’ Grand Finale: THESE 7 Contestants Battle It Out for the Winner’s Trophy on Mohanlal-Hosted Reality Show!.

Anumol Anukutty Wins 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7'

The winner of Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has been announced, and television actress Anumol Anukutty has become the second woman to win Bigg Boss Malayalam in the show's history. She took home a whopping prize money of INR 42.55 lakh and a brand new SUV along with the winner's trophy.

Many contestants entered the show with massive fanbases, but Anumol’s consistent grace and content made her one of the most loved personalities of the season, ultimately contributing to her victoryAneesh was declared the first runner up, with Shanavas, Nevin and Akbar following close behind.

Mohanlal Announces Anumol As Winner of 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7'

Netizens React to Anumol’s Victory

After Anumol was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, several netizens took to social media to express their disappointment over the decision. During Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’s mid-season, there were rumours that Anumol’s team had spent INR 16 lakh on a PR campaign. However, a report in The Indian Express revealed that the actress admitted to spending only INR 1 lakh for PR support.

Now, many netizens believe that her PR strategy played a big role in her victory. In a Reddit thread about Anumol, one user wrote, “Hats off to the PR team and regressive audience for making such a vile contestant win.” Another user commented that Anumol was not “deserving.” ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’ Weekend Episode: Mohanlal Confronts Aneesh Over PR Controversy, Schools Shanavas for Ruining Task (Watch Videos).

About Anumol

Anumol hails from Thiruvananthapuram. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the TV show Aniyathi. Over the years, she has worked in several popular shows, including Sangamam, Krishna Thulasi, Rathrimazha, Padatha Painkilli and Sathya Enna Penkutty, among others. She has also acted in films like Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare, Kalyanam and Maheshum Maruthiyum, among others.

