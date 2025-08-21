The second edition of the highly anticipated Kerala Cricket League is back in action, with the six-team competition being held between August 21 and September 7. A total of 33 matches will be played in KCL 2025, consisting of knockouts, with the league stage matches taking place in a double-round-robin format. matches of the KCL 2025 will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Cricket League 2025: New Floodlights Installed at Kariavattom Greenfield Stadium; Inauguration on August 15.

Aries Kollam Sailors are the defending champions, and will see others - Calicut Globstars, Alleppey Ripples, Thrissur Titans, Trivandrum Royals, and Kochi Blue Tigers - challenge the inaugural winners of KCL 2024. Star India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will be making his Kerala Cricket League debut, having been purchased for a whopping INR 26.8 lakhs during the KCL 2025 player auction last month.

Kerala Cricket League 2025 Details

Series Kerala Cricket League 2025 Date August 21 to September 7 Time 2:30 PM and 6:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode and Star Sports Network, Asianet Plus

How to Watch Kerala Cricket League 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Hence, fans find telecast viewing options for the KCL T20 tournament live telecast on Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus TV channels. For Kerala Cricket League 2025 online viewing options, read below. Kerala Cricket League 2025: Sanju Samson Launches Kochi Blue Tigers Website Ahead of KCL Season Two

How to Watch Kerala Cricket League 2025 Live Streaming in India?

FanCode owns the live streaming rights for the KCL 2025 in India. So, the Kerala Cricket League 2025 matches will have online viewing options on the FanCode app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).