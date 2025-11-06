Bigg Boss Maayalam Season 5 premiered on August 3, 2025. The popular reality show saw Mollywood superstar Mohanlal return for the hosting duties in his 3 Season. The show is finally in its finale week, and makers are gearing up with new twists and surprises for both housemates and fans. The show, which began with 20 contestants, currently has 7 contestants left, who will compete for the winner's trophy this weekend. ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’ Weekend Episode: Mohanlal Confronts Aneesh Over PR Controversy, Schools Shanavas for Ruining Task (Watch Videos).

‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’ Gears Up Its Grand Finale

In the past three months, there have been several eliminations inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house. The show also saw five wildcard contestants join the house, helping change the dynamics of the game. Seven participants managed to survive all this and find themselves in the finale week of the show. They are Adhila, Noora, Akbar, Aneesh, Shanavas, Anumol and Nevin.

Bigg Boss Malayalam follows the pattern where eliminated contestants rejoin the show two or three days before the season finale. They do not have a chance at winning the trophy, but their presence helps others understand their image outside the house and, accordingly, make the final modifications to boost their image.

Announcing the finale week of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, the voice of Bigg Boss said, "The final seven contestants of the seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Congratulations! The final week has officially begun. This is the last nomination. Through this nomination, you final positions will be determined and the audience will choose the winner among you. All seven of you are nominated for the final week. Best wishes to everyone." ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’: Lesbian Couple Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora Share Romantic Kiss During Hotel Task on Mohanlal’s Reality Show, Video of Proposal Goes Viral – WATCH.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’

When and Where To Watch ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’ Finale?

Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Grand Finale will take place on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The final episode will be broadcast on the Asianet channel and also streamed on the JioHotstar platform from 7:30 pm. In case you wish to watch the previous episodes of the season, they are available on the platform for streaming.

