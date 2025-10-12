The 7th season of Bigg Boss Malayalam premiered on August 3, 2025. Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, who was recently bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contributions to Indian cinema, returned as the show's host. The show has been making headlines since its premiere for its twists, fights, friendships, and endless drama. Recently, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 found itself caught in a PR controversy. When host Mohanlal confronted Anessh about the discussion, he claimed that he had no idea about it. ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’: Lesbian Couple Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora Share Romantic Kiss During Hotel Task on Mohanlal’s Reality Show, Video of Proposal Goes Viral – WATCH.

Mohanlal Confronts Aneesh on PR Row

In a promo shared by Asianet, Mohanlal is seen confronting the contestants about the recent PR promotion controversy the most talked-about topic inside the house this week. The issue began when contestant Binny accused fellow housemate Anumol of allegedly spending INR 16 lakh on PR activities to influence people outside the house. This sparked intense discussions about PR among the housemates, which were finally addressed by host Mohanlal.

In the promo, Mohanlal can be heard saying that amid the ongoing discussions about PR inside the house, there is a contestant who claims to have never even heard of PR before. Aneesh responds by saying he had no idea about such big things happening inside the house. However, Mohanlal’s response raised eyebrows. He said, “A person who took a five-year break to enter Bigg Boss still doesn’t know what PR is?

Mohanlal Calls Out Aneesh’s False Claims

Earlier on the show, Aneesh claimed that the makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 had approached him just three days before the premiere. Reacting to this, Mohanlal said it was hard for him to believe. He added, “The makers had informed you 12 days in advance.” When Aneesh disagreed, Lalettan responded that he had evidence to support his statement.

Mohanlal Addresses PR Controversy Inside ‘BB Malayalam 7’ House

Mohanlal Lashes Out at Shanavas

Aneesh wasn't the only person in focus during this weekend's episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7. Mohanlal also schooled Shanavas for disrupting a recent task inside the house. The host asked him if he felt like a big hero after deliberately spoiling the task. He also brought up the issue of manhandling and reprimanded Shanavas for pushing and physically confronting Aryan during the task. Mohanlal made it clear that any kind of physical involvement during heated moments will not be tolerated. ‘Vrusshabha’: Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal’s Eagerly Awaited Film to Now Hit Screens on November 6 (View Post).

Mohanlal Lashes Out at Shanavas for Manhandling Aryan During Task

You can watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Asianet channel. The Mohanlal-hosted show is available on JioHotstar 24x7.

