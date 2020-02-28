Delhi Violence: Police Register 123 FIRs, 630 People Arrested or Detained So Far in North East District

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 28: Delhi Police have registered 123 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that erupted in North East Delhi on Sunday. At least 630 people have also been arrested or detained for their alleged involvement in the violence that claimed 42 lives since February 23. The Delhi police are examining the CCTV footages of the violence-hit areas in North East Delhi. Delhi HC on Violence: From Setting Up of Helpline Numbers to Pulling Up Police & Directing CBSE to Reschedule Exams in North-East District, Here's What The Delhi High Court Said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that forensic science laboratory teams had been called in and the crime scenes are being revisited. He also added that 25 FIRs were also registered in connection with firearms. The national capital witnessed the worst incidents of violence in decades.

ANI's Tweet:

MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO: We have registered 25 FIRs in connection with firearms, so far. #NortheastDelhi https://t.co/Ig7tkhZQmJ pic.twitter.com/bpaqz8161j — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation. He also interacted with locals. Baijal visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri, an official said. He was accompanied by senior police officers. This is the first visit of the Lt Governor to the riot-hit areas after violence broke out on February 23.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced relief packages to the victims of the violence. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will gill ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the people who lost their lives in the violent clashes in North East Delhi. Temporary arrangements have also been made by the Delhi government to provide shelter to the people whose houses were burnt in the violence.

The death toll in the violence rose to 42 on Friday. Over 250 people have also injured the violent clashes. The areas which were affected in North East Delhi, include Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.