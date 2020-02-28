Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 42, LG Anil Baijal to Visit Violence-Affected Parts of North East District

Delhi Police (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 28: The death toll in violence in the clashes in North East Delhi mounted to 42 on Friday. The national capital has witnessed the worst mayhem in decades after a clash between CAA opponents and supporters turned violent on Sunday. Majority of the casualties were reported from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden followed by Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and other hospitals.

On Friday, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal is scheduled to visit violence-affected parts of North East district. The government on Friday gave additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner to senior IPS officer SN Shrivastava. The decision comes into effect from March 1 and until further orders with incumbent Amulya Patnaik retiring on Saturday. Delhi Violence: Locals Distribute Food to Kin of Injured Victims at GTB Hospital, Say 'Not Sponsored by Any Political Party'.

After violence rocked Delhi, several areas including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, and Gokulpuri remained tense even on Friday. Security in these areas remained tight with heavy deployment of both police and paramilitary forces. On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of those killed in violence in northeast. The Chief Minister said any AAP member found guilty of involvement should get double the punishment prescribed in law.