Arvind Kejriwal Announces On The Spot Relief of Rs 25,000 For Those Whose Houses Were Burnt Down in Delhi Violence; AAP Government Sets Up Temporary Shelters

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, February 28: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced another relief package for victims of violence in North East district. Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government had made temporary arrangements for accommodation for people whose houses were completely burnt down. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 cash each from February 29 afternoon. Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 42, LG Anil Baijal to Visit Violence-Affected Parts of North East District.

Kejriwal in a press briefing said that the balance amount would be given would be assessed within two-three days by the PWD department. He also assured the victim that his government would try to get them their balance cheque. The Delhi CM added that his government had made arrangements at nine rain Baseras and local community centres. Temporary tents will also be arranged by the AAP government for the victims, if needed.

Arvind Kejriwal's Statement:

Delhi CM: People whose houses are completely burnt down or substantially burnt down will be given on spot ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 cash each from tomorrow afternoon. Balance amount will be assessed within 2-3 days by PWD dept & we'll make an effort to get them their balance cheque. https://t.co/zR0kftRhVC — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

On Thursday, Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the people who lost their lives in the violence. Apart from this, “Farishte” scheme for violence-hit people in Northeast Delhi was also announced by Kejriwal. Under this Scheme free-of-cost medical treatment would be provided. He also said that any person who is found guilty should be given stringent punishment.

At least 42 people have lost their lives in the violence that gripped North East Delhi after pro and anti-CAA groups clashed with each other at Jaffrabad on Sunday. Over 200 people were also injured in the fatal clashes.