New Delhi, December 3: Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the founder of one of India's most favourite spice brands MDH, died at the age of 98 in Delhi today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla and several other politicians condoled the death of MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati. Arvind Kejriwal described Dharampal Gulati as an inspirational figure. RIP, 'MDH Uncle' Mahashay Dharampal Gulati! MDH Owner Dies at 97, Twitterati Pay Tributes to Dalaji, the Spice King of India.

"Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul (sic)," the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted. Born in Sialkot in 1923, Dharampal Gulati, popularly known as Mahashay Ji, moved to India after the country’s partition in 1947. His journey started with a small shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh. Later, he launched his own brand of spices, the MDH, which is now among India's top domestic brands. Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Dies at 98: How the 'MDH Uncle' Became a Brand Synonymous With 'Asli Masaale Sach Sach' Ads.

Reacting to Dharampal Gulati's demise, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote: "India's most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace (sic)." Tehseen Poonawalla, in his condolence message, said Dharampal Gulati will be missed.

"The "grand-dad" or "Dadaji" whose pictures most of our moms had in their kitchens and owner of the famous Masala Brand "MDH" - Dharampal Gulati passed away at 98. He will be missed! What a journey he had...so One more time in his memory...."MDH MDH" Om Shanti (sic)," Poonawalla tweeted.

