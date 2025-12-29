Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla has come to the defence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who faced significant social media backlash over his perceived smile in a recently released teaser for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, centred on the Galwan Valley clash. Poonawalla dismissed the criticism, interpreting Khan's expression not as insensitivity but as "calm aggression," a stance he believes is misunderstood by online detractors. ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Salman Khan Releases ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser on His 60th Birthday, Gives a Glimpse Into His Epic War Film (Watch Video).

The Controversy Surrounding the Teaser

The controversy erupted following the release of a teaser for a project anticipated to depict the 2020 Galwan Valley military confrontation between Indian and Chinese forces. Viewers quickly scrutinised Salman Khan's appearance in the footage, particularly an expression many interpreted as a smile during a serious context. This led to widespread criticism online, with users accusing the actor of insensitivity towards the gravity of the Galwan incident, which resulted in casualties on both sides.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Battle of Galwan’

Tehseen Poonawalla Defends Salman Khan’s Smile in ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser

Tehseen Poonawalla, known for his political commentary, vocally supported Salman Khan. He argued that the actor's expression was being misconstrued, stating, "It's calm aggression." Poonawalla elaborated that such an expression could signify a controlled, powerful response rather than a casual smile, suggesting that those trolling Khan were misinterpreting the nuance of his acting or the intended emotion of the scene. He further emphasised that actors often portray complex emotions that might not be immediately obvious or easily understood out of context.

Tehseen Poonawalla Comes Out in Salman Khan’s Defence – View Post

Those trolling Salman for that slight smile in the #BattleOfGalwan teaser are missing the point. That isn’t casual - it’s composure. It’s calm aggression. It’s the look of a soldier who understands what he’s walking into and refused to panic when the enemy is right in front of… pic.twitter.com/wT5fo0u7J8 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) December 28, 2025

More About Galwan Valley Clash

The Galwan Valley incident, which occurred in June 2020, marked a significant escalation in border tensions between India and China. The violent confrontation, primarily involving hand-to-hand combat, resulted in the loss of 20 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Chinese casualties. The event remains a sensitive topic in India, often invoked in discussions about national security and military valour. Any artistic representation of the incident is therefore subject to intense public scrutiny and emotional responses. Alia Bhatt Film ‘Alpha’ Postponed Due to Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’, YRF To Decide on New Release Date.

Public Discourse and Artistic Interpretation

The debate surrounding Salman Khan's teaser highlights broader discussions about artistic freedom, interpretation, and public sensitivity, especially when historical or tragic events are depicted. While some argue for the right of artists to portray complex emotions, others contend that such portrayals must be handled with utmost respect for the subject matter and the sentiments of the public, particularly concerning national tragedies. Battle of Galwan is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026.

