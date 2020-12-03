People across the country woke up to the sad news of Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, who passed away on Thursday morning, November 3, 2020. He was 98. According to media reports, Mahashayji was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, where he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last at 5:30 am. The owner of Indian Spice company, MDH (Mahshian Di Hatti Private Limited), Gulati has been inspiring generations with his work, and the way he took care of his father’s business is remarkable and immensely popular, not only in India, but across the world. Hearing the unfortunate demise of the MDH owner, who is fondly known as ‘Dalaji,’ and most famously as 'MDH Uncle,' netizens have taken to Twitter to offer their condolences to the family. Shocked and sad, at the same time, Twitterati pays their tributes the Spice King, someone who will never be forgotten.

Born in Sialkot, present-day, Pakistan, in 1923, Mahashayji migrated to India, during the partition. He joined his father, Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati at an early age and took care of the spice business. It goes without a doubt, that Dalaji revamped the business, which started from a small shop in Delhi’s Karol Bagh. His company exports Indian spices to various parts of the world, including the UK, Europe, UAE, Canada, etc. In 2019, Mahashayji was honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country.

Gulati was undoubtedly India’s most inspiring entrepreneur. People born in the 90s, have grown up watching him on the screen. The way he built his spices empire, is remarkable. Netizens are showering their tributes to the MDH owner, the man who is famously known as the ‘Spice King’ of the country.

ॐ shanti 🙏🌸 The owner of masala brand MDH 'Mahashay' #DharampalGulati passes away. pic.twitter.com/krRM720BTY — VIKAS TIWARI🇮🇳⚖🇮🇳 (@vikasjitiwari) December 3, 2020

Very sad news coming in ! MDH founder Mahashay Dharampal Gulati is no more. Perhaps world's oldest billionaire, inspired very many with his determination & conviction. pic.twitter.com/gKHk28hzn1 — Kushal Sharma (@kushal3sharma) December 3, 2020

Dharampal Gulati Ji, owner of MDH, passes away ay 98. My heartiest condolences are with the family of deceased family members and loved ones. #MDH #family @INCUttarPradesh @AjayLalluINC pic.twitter.com/9v9SM4OAvA — MohdtalhaINC (@TirangaBhaiya) December 3, 2020

Owner of MDH, Shri Dharampal Gulati Passed away at the age of 98. RIP Sir,India won't forget you. pic.twitter.com/c8aFboDICK — The Hitman অসমীয়া 🏹 (@TheSicari0) December 3, 2020

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati (MDH Owner ) RIP ,He was 98 , I thought he was there from last 200 years. Great personality, will be majorly missed on screen. RIP #MahashayDharmpal.#MDH #RIP pic.twitter.com/vXoT9CIkpE — Gagan K Singh (@gagan_k_singh) December 3, 2020

Gulati’s journey from running a small shop to an enormous spice empire that became a household brand can never be forgotten. His work will continue inspiring generations to come and will always be remembered by the Indians.

