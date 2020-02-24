Donald Trump, Melania Trump Visit to Taj Mahal: US President Calls Iconic Monument 'A Timeless Testament'; Read What POTUS Wrote in Visitors' Book

Donald Trump calls Taj Mahal a 'Timeless Testament' (Photo Credits: ANI)

Agra, February 24: United States President Donald Trump on Monday visited Taj Mahal along with US First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top US officials. During his visit to the iconic monument, Donald Trump called it a “timeless testament”. In the visitors' book, the US president wrote, “Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India". Namaste Trump: Donald Trump Heaps Praises on PM Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium Event, Says 'He Worked as a Tea Seller, Now He's a Champion of India'.

The US President and the First Lady were received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Agra. Before heading to the Motera stadium, Donald Trump and Melania Trump also went to Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived between 1917 and 1930. In his message which he wrote in the visitors' book at the Sabarmati Ashram, Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The POTUS wrote, "To my great friend Prime Minister Modi...Thank You, Wonderful Visit!" PM Modi accompanied Trump and Melania to the ashram. Donald Trump is 'God' For Telangana Man Who is a Die-Hard Fan of The US President And Worships a 6-Feet-Tall Statue of Him.

Here's What Trump's on Visitor's Book of Taj Mahal:

US President Donald Trump's message in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal- "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India". pic.twitter.com/QtD87OeiYk — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Video of Donald Trump Visiting Taj Mahal:

#WATCH US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/hoPx0M8kAd — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

The US President landed in India on Monday afternoon for a two-day visit. He also took part in the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium on Monday. The event was organised on the lines of the "Howdy! Modi" which took place in September last year. During his address, POTUS reiterated his resolve to combat "radical Islamic terrorism".