Namaste Trump: Donald Trump Heaps Praises on PM Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium Event, Says 'He Worked as a Tea Seller, Now He's a Champion of India'

Donald Trump, PM Modi at 'Namaste Trump' event | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 24: "Bharat Mata Ki Jai (victory to motherland India)," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he inaugurated the high-spectacle 'Namaste Trump' event. The Indian PM further made the crowd of over one lakh people chant "long live India-US friendship". Modi subsequently told the gathering the 'Namaste Trump' event is a reciprocature of the 'Howdy! Modi' he attended in Houston in September last year. Stay tuned here for the live news updates of Trump's India visit.

Trump, who spoke after Modi, described the Prime Minister as a "true friend" and a man "who works day and night" for the development of India. "First Lady and I travelled 8,000 miles round the globe to reach India. We love this nation. We respect this nation and hope our friendship remains consolidated," the US President said.

Heaping praise at Modi, Trump told the crowd that he respects the journey of the Indian PM in public life. "PM Modi started as a tea-wallah. He worked as a tea-seller in his young days. He worked at a cafeteria. He has demonstrated how Indians can achieve greatness through hardwork and dedication," the President added.

"PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise," Trump further said.

US President Lauds India's Hospitality

US President Donald Trump: We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough pic.twitter.com/WeVxGc4PzW — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

"It is a profound honour to be in Motera stadium with all of you. We would always remember how thousands and thousands of people lined up to see us on way to the stadium. We would forever remember your hospitality," Trump said.

The President also underlined India and the United States' shared commitment to combat "radical Islamic terrorism". The US military, Trump added, is acting with full vigour on the terrorists who pose a threat to the existence of a peaceful world. "We went after the blood-thirsty ISIS terrorists and ended their territorial caliphate. Their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by our forces," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had stressed on the shared ideological and political values between the India and the United States. "There is so much in common between the United States and India as we share the same ideology of democracy. One is the land of free, other believes in vasudev kutumbakam or the world is one family. One prides on the Statue of Liberty, other has pride over the world's largest Statue of Unity," he said.

Over one lakh had gathered at the Motera stadium for the high-spectacle event, which featured a joint address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump. The American head of state was accompanied by his wife and First Lady Melania Trump, along with daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law-cum-advisor Jared Kushner and other officials part of his delegation. They were welcomed at the stadium by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Before reaching the Motera stadium, the Trumps visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where India's Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had spent a significant portion of his life. Modi and Trump garlanded a portrait of the Mahatma at the ashram. The US President, along with Melania, also spun the charkha or the spinning wheel used by Gandhi to weave his own clothes.

After the ashram visit, the Trumps and Modi embarked upon a 22-kilometre roadshow to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium. Enroute, thousands were lined up to waive at the visiting US dignitaries. Ahead of his visit, the President had reiterated that he has been told by Modi of "millions" who will be out in Ahmedabad to welcome him.

After the 'Namaste Trump' event, the Trumps are scheduled to depart for Agra, where they would visit the Taj Mahal. As per their itenary, the US President would witness sunset from the iconic monument. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be accompanying the visiting dignitaries. Later in the evening, they would fly to New Delhi -- where India's President Ram Nath Kovind has organised a banquet for his American counterpart.