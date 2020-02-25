Donald Trump Repeats Kashmir Mediation Pitch, Says 'Will do Whatever I Can' to Diffuse India-Pakistan Tensions

Donald Trump at press conference in New Delhi on Feb 25 | (Photo Credits: AFP)

New Delhi, February 25: United States President Donald Trump repeated the Kashmir mediation pitch on Tuesday, while addressing the media on second day of his India visit. While underscoring that the Kashmir issue is to be largely resolved under a bilateral framework between New Delhi and Islamabad, Trump said he is help in "whatever way I could" to diffuse the tensions between the South Asian neighbours. Donald Trump Says He Didn't Discuss Delhi Violence Over CAA With PM Narendra Modi, Watch Video.

"Anything I can do to mediate or help, I would do. They (Pakistan) are working on Kashmir. Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people's sight for a long time. There are two sides to every story," Trump said, further reiterating that his administration has been working with Pakistan to seek an irreversible crack down on terror groups operating from the country's soil.

On being asked whether cross-border terrorism was discussed in the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today, Trump said the subject was deliberated upon at length by the two sides. "We talked a lot about it at length today. No question it is a problem. They are working on it. I said I will do whatever I can do to help because my relationship with both gentlemen (PM Modi and Pakistani PM Imran Khan) is so good," he said.

On Kashmir, Trump added that he has offered to help resolve the dispute, but also agrees to the fact that the issue is bilateral. "I didn't say anything about that (being mediator). Kashmir obviously is a big problem between India and Pakistan, they are going to work out their problem. They have been doing it for a long time," he told reporters during his media interaction.

Trump has repeated his Kashmir mediation offers on several occasions since July last year. After Article 370 was abrogated by the Modi government on August 5, 2019, the US President began repeating his pitch to mediate over the Kashmir conflict. The Indian side, however, has maintained that the repeal of Article 370 is an "internal issue" and the conflict over Kashmir would be discussed only under a bilateral framework with Pakistan.