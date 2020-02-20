Dr Kafeel Khan-NSA Case: Delhi Police Round Up Jamia Members Protesting Against His Arrest Outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan

File image of Dr Kafeel Khan | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 20: Jamia Coordination Committee members on Thursday held a protest outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here demanding the release of doctor Kafeel Khan, who was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police under the National Security Act (NSA) last week. The protestors seen holding placards and raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), were rounded up by police here.

Speaking to ANI, one of the student protestors said, "We demand an immediate release of Dr Kafeel Khan and all the cases that have been registered against him should be closed." NSA Slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for Anti-CAA Speech at Aligarh Muslim University.

Protest Outside UP Bhawan

Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force last month from Mumbai after making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 12, 2019. He was on February 14 charged under the National Security Act (NSA).