Katra, June 30: A medium-intensity earthquake hit 103 km east of Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra district on Tuesday night. The magnitude of the quake measured as 4.6 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 Km at 11:32 pm. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of 2.8 Magnitude on Richter Scale Strikes Near Rohtak.

There are no reports of any collateral damage of injury. Panic gripped residents after the tremors struck the region. According to reports, tremors were also felt in Pakistan’s Islamabad and Lahore. More details are still awaited. Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR Are Due to Release of Strain Energy; What Is Strain Energy? Here’s All You Need to Know.

Tweet By All India Radio News:

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 with a depth of 5 KM strikes 103km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 23:32 Hrs pic.twitter.com/9yPNEnIP2S — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 30, 2020

It is the second earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir in a day. On Tuesday morning an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 84 kms east of Katra. The tremors were felt at around 8:56 am. Around 15 days back also, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 90 km east of Katra

