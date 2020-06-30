Jammu & Kashmir, June 30: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 84kms east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 08:56 am on Tuesday, according to National Center for Seismology.

Around 15 days back, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 90 km east of Katra. Around the same time, an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale and classified as 'moderate', rocked Gujarat. The epicentre of the quake was 118 km north by northwest of Rajkot. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of 2.8 Magnitude on Richter Scale Strikes Near Rohtak.

Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Hits 84 kms East of Katra:

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 84kms east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 0856 hours today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Earthquakes have been occurring quite frequently over the last few months. From Gujarat, Delhi, Mizoram, people in these states have been jolted by tremors due to earthquakes. Streets, houses and several places in Mizoram were damaged due to two earthquakes that took place in this month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).