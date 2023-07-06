Vijayapura, July 6: An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale rocked the district in the wee hours of Thursday. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Committee (KSNDMC), the mild quake occurred at 1.38 a.m. with the tremors being felt in Inapura and surrounding villages in Vijayapura district. However, there are no reports of loss of life and damage to property. The repeated incidents of earthquakes have tormented the people of the region in the recent past.

After reporting of repeated incidents of earth tremors, an expert team from Bengaluru had visited the region and conducted inspections. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.1 Jolts Chamba.

Neighbouring Kalaburgi district regions also feel earth tremors and huge sound emanating from the earth. The expert team which conducted the inspections had allayed fears.

