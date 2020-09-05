Mumbai, September 5: An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Maharashtra on Saturday morning. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the mild tremors were reported 98 km north of Mumbai. Giving details about the quake, the NCS stated that the earthquake hit the region at 6:36 am today, i.e. on September 5. No casualties or damage to the property were reported due to the tremors, reports said. This is the third earthquake reported in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours.

On Friday, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was reported from parts of western Maharashtra. The tremors hit the west of Nashik city, which is located approximately 180 km away from Mumbai. "An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 98 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra at 11:41 pm on 4th September", the National Centre for Seismology said.

Earlier in the day, a low-intensity earthquake occurred near Mumbai in Maharashtra on Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred 91 km north of Mumbai.

