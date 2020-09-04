Mumbai, September 4: A low-intensity earthquake occurred near Mumbai in Maharashtra on Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred 91 km north of Mumbai.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck close to Mumbai around 10:33 am. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property so far due to the earthquake.

On Tuesday, an earthquake of 2.6 magnitudes hit the Koyna dam region in Maharashtra's Satara district. The quake caused no damage to properties and none were hurt.

