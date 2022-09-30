Guwahati, September 30: The northeast was jolted by two back-to-back earthquakes on Friday, officials informed. The National Centre for Seismology said that a 5.2-magnitude earthquake, with an epicentre in Myanmar, was recorded at 3.52 a.m. It lay at a depth of 140 km. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 Hits Moirang

The second earthquake at 7.53 a.m. was of 3.8-magnitude and at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter was located in Manipur's Kamjong area. However no loss of life or property was received from any location yet. 4.5-magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Tremors due to both the quakes were felt in Assam. The entire northeastern region falls in a high seismic zone which triggers frequent earthquakes.

