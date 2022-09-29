Graphical representation of earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar (Photo credit/Twitter: NCS_Earthquake)

Diglipur (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], September 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded 150 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island, National Center for Seismology said on Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred at 5:43 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, occurred on September 28, 2022, 17:43:36 IST, Lat: 14.61 & Long: 93.11, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 150km N of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," National Center for Seismology said. (ANI)

