Thiruvananthapuram, February 23: In yet another tragic incident of man-animal conflict, an elderly tribal couple was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Aralam Farm in Kerala's Kannur on Sunday evening, officials said. The victims have been identified as Velli, 82, and his wife Leela, 74, residents of the 13th block of the farm. With their deaths, the number of people killed in wild elephant attacks in the Aralam Farm area over the past six years has risen to eleven.

According to residents, the couple was collecting cashew nuts from the farm at Karikkanmukku when the elephant attacked them. Forest Department officials said that the bodies were taken to the nearby government taluk hospital for post-mortem. However, tensions escalated as locals blocked police from conducting the inquest procedures, demanding the immediate presence of forest officials at the site. The block panchayat President told the media that the victim’s bodies were found severely mutilated on the road. Elephant Attack in Wayanad: Eco-Tourism Worker Trampled to Death by Wild Tusker in Kerala; Second Death in Less Than a Week.

Angered by repeated wildlife attacks, residents staged a protest with the mortal remains of the tribal couple, refusing to release the bodies until the government provided a concrete solution to the issue. Protesters alleged that despite frequent elephant incursions into their farms and residential areas, the Forest Department had taken no effective action. Forest officials and political representatives, including MLA Sunny Joseph, intervened to pacify the protesters. After negotiations, the bodies were shifted to Government Pariyaram Medical College.

Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran expressed condolences over the tragic deaths and termed the incident unfortunate. He stated that Forest Department officials have been directed to take immediate measures to drive elephants away from human settlements. The minister also announced plans for a meeting involving local representatives, forest officials, police, district administration, and residents to discuss long-term solutions to the issue. Elephant Attack in Kerala: Forest Department Watcher Injured After Being Attacked by Wild Elephant in Idukki.

In recent months, Kerala has witnessed a surge in fatal wild elephant attacks, triggering growing protests against the Forest Department. Residents demand urgent intervention to prevent further loss of lives and property damage in affected areas.

