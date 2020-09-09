Tamil Nadu, September 9: A carcass of an elephant found on the road in Marapalam Sholayur area. According to the Forest department, there is a mouth injury on the carcass. The cause of death is being investigated.

In a piece of similar news, a male elephant was found dead, with injuries on its trunk near reserve forest area of Andiparai Shola in Valparai range in Coimbatore Monday night. According to reports, the tea estate workers informed that they noticed an elephant was moving to the forest area while bleeding on its trunk. The death of the animal was due to fight with other elephants. Pregnant Elephant, Killed After Consuming Firecracker-Stuffed Pineapple, Died Due to Drowning And Inhalation of Water Into Lungs, Reveals Post-Mortem Report.

Elephant Carcass With Mouth Injury Found on Road

A carcass of an elephant found on road in Marapalam Sholayur area. There is mouth injury on the carcass. We are investigating the cause of death: Forest Department, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/kXZW9tGVjq — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Last week, an elephant was found dead in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar forest division, thus making it the seventh jumbo to die in the state in less than three months.

